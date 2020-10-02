Build up your home bar with these three cocktails

Jason Carr has one of the best home bar set-ups; it even has it’s own name, The Carr Bar! As we spend more time at home, why not strive to make your bar set-up as fabulous as Jason’s? One way to do that is to make cool cocktails that will impress anyone who comes for a visit. Kila Peeples went to three places in and around Detroit to find drinks that are not only delicious, but will get you to Carr Bar status. Included are cocktails from White Wolf Patisserie in Clawson, Kiesling Bar in Detroit’s North End, and Hammer and Nail in Midtown Detroit.

Watch the video above to see the cocktails and a special drink delivery to celebrate Jason’s 50th birthday