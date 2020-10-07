A Detroit native is back to celebrate the blues virtually for Concert of Colors

Concert of Colors is the largest, free world music and diversity festival in the Midwest.

Jason Carr spoke with Don Was, a Grammy and Emmy award-winning producer from Oak Park whose music is featured in the concert. Don says that the concert feels like a homecoming for him. He is also doing a tribute performance for blues legend John Lee Hooker. JY

You can watch the concert virtually now through October 11th on Detroit Public TV and its website, or listen to it on 101.9 FM.

For more information visit concertofcolors.com

Watch the video for a taste of Concert of Colors.