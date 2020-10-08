AARP is helping you stay safe while voting

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by AARP.

There has been a lot of discussion about voting this year, in particular how to vote safely.

Lisa Dedden Cooper from AARP explained the importance of having information about voting so you can vote safely. She explained that there are 3 ways to vote. You can vote by mail, vote in person on November 3rd, or vote early at your local clerk’s office. If you requested and received your absentee ballot, but rather vote early at your local’s clerks office, you can surrender your absentee ballot before you vote.

If you’ve already voted but want to change something on your ballot, you can talk to your local clerk’s office about “spoiling” your ballot. This will cancel out the one you previously submitted and allow you to submit a new ballot.

For more information watch the video above and visit aarp.org/mivotes

