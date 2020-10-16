If You love the “Housewives” franchise, you’ll love Amy Phillips

When it comes to reality shows, there aren’t many bigger than the “Housewives” franchise.

Host, Tati Amare got a chance to talk to Amy Phillips, a Grosse Point native, who can be seen on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" doing impersonations of the different ”Housewives" cast members.

Amy told us about her start as a YouTuber. She did impersonations of many different people but when she started doing impersonations of the “Housewives” she caught Andy Cohen’s attention. She says she enjoys everyone from the “Housewives” franchise but her favorite person to impersonate is Theresa from Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She was able to create a radio show based on the “Housewives” called “Reality Checked” which is on Sirius XM-Radio Andy.

