Enjoy Pita Way and other food from our state thanks to our Michigan Food Week Giveaway!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Pita Way

It is the first day of Live In the D’s Michigan Food Week! All week we are celebrating the fabulous food finds and famous legacies here in the mitten state by giving five lucky viewers a big cash prize to enjoy all this food. We kicked things off today with our sponsor Pita Way. They are relatively new to the local restaurant scene, but they already have nine locations and counting. Founder Brandon Bahoura joined Tati Amare from one of his locations to talk about what Pita Way has to offer.

Bahoura says Pita Way is all about bringing a fresh, fast taste of the Mediterranean to the D. He opened his first restaurant shortly after graduating from Oakland University. The restaurants offer many fresh Mediterranean inspired dishes like their pita style quesadilla which they call quesopitas, Pita Way bowls, and their “pitaweech”, which is their take on sandwiches with pita bread. Their most popular item is their white chicken Pita Way bowl. All these items are made-to-order, and customers can choose which fillings and toppings they want.

For families, Bahoura recommends the combo platter. He says it is the best deal because it offers different types of high-quality meats, plus rice, humus, tabbouleh and more. Pita Way also offers individually catered boxes for workplaces and non-familial gatherings. Pita Way has nine locations throughout the D and you can learn more about them in the video above or at pitaway.com

As part of our Michigan Food Week giveaway, five viewers will have the chance to win five hundred dollars! Just go to the Live In The D Facebook page or ClickonDetroit’s contests page here to enter.

The prize is made possible by Pita Way and all of our other Michigan Food Week sponsors. We will announce a new winner on Live In The D each day next week.