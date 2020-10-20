Take out fresh, custom made Asian dishes

Today for Take-Out Tuesday we check in with a relatively new restaurant in Royal Oak. Vera Asian lets customers experience bold, Asian flavors that is freshly made to order. It’s become of a personal favorite of Tati Amare. She spoke to Kenny Yan and Jimmy Nguyen about the restaurant and its takeout options.

Vera Asian refers to a popular flower in the region. They offer fresh southeast Asian flavors in their rice bowls, noodle bowls and sushi rolls. Vera Asian is known for their custom-made rice and noodle bowls. Customers order at the order station and pick their protein and vegetables. Tati’s personal favorite is the Red Thai Curry, but just a warning it is spicy.

These meals can be enjoyed inside their restaurant or for takeout. Vera Asian also offers delivery via Door Dash and Grub Hub.

Take a look at their fresh food in the video above.