Tailgate from your own backyard

The Wolverines and the Spartans are back to playing football this weekend, but with that comes some changes to our annual game time traditions. We can’t be in the stands, you can only watch from TV, and there’s no tailgating at the stadium allowed. However, we can still get into the team spirit and that may mean tailgating at home. One tailgate tradition in Michigan is to play a game of cornhole, and Kila Peeples found just the place that can make your game day a winner.

Motor City Cornhole in Romeo makes all kind of boards and bags. Owner Zach Olevenick began making cornhole gear after he played a game with his family over 15 years ago and fell in love with it.

Watch the video above to see where cornhole gets its name from, how to play, and the unique boards that can be custom made for you.