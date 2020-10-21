Take a tour of this artist’s impressive murals

The murals in Detroit are almost impossible to overlook, these giant paintings prominently grace the walls of buildings all over the city. Each tells a story of our community, creates connections, and pays homage to the city’s past, present, and future. Anthony Lee is a Chinese American artist who has brought his talents to the streets of his home Detroit.

“I could pretty much work anywhere else in the world but I like working in Detroit because it’s kind of an optimist’s playground,” says Lee.

Lee always wanted to be an artist. As he puts it, “You can kind of create your own world and get lost in it and watch as it grows and I just like that with art you can keep reinventing yourself.”

He likes to go big with his art, using the sides of buildings as his canvas.

“When you see a wall has intention put into it you feel like it’s cared for," explains Lee. "And when you feel your environment is cared for, you feel like you’re cared for, and it makes you want to care for it too.”

You can spot his art all over Metro Detroit. Tati Amare and Michelle Oliver took a tour with local muralist Anthony Lee to take a deeper look at some of the visions he's brought to life around Detroit.