The wait is over. “This Is Us” is back with their season premiere tomorrow night. Tati got a chance to chat with one of the stars from “This Is Us,” Chrissy Metz who plays Kate Pearson on the show.

Metz said things will pick up right where they left off at the end of Season 4. Fans will get to see if Randall and Kevin make up. She also explained that the writers have incorporated the pandemic and social unrest into the show.

Metz also gave us the inside scoop on her character, Kate. When the show left off, Kate and Toby were thinking about adopting. This season will show if they are actually going to do it or if “talk is cheap” especially in the middle of a pandemic.

Chrissy Metz is also a talented singer and talked about her new album “Talking to God”.

If you love “This Is Us" then you should join our “This Is Us" in the D Facebook Group. This great group of people get together and watch the show together. The group is hosting a virtual event so if you join the “This Is Us” in the D Facebook group today, you will get an invite.

Catch the season premiere of “This Is Us” Tuesday, October 27th at 9 pm on Local 4.