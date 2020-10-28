This drive-thru Halloween show might be your new favorite thing

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Halloween is going to look very different this year, but Ringstar Studios is offering one creative way to celebrate the holiday safely. The studio, which hosts Ring of Steel Action Theatre, is hosting a stunt show for their Haunted Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event, right outside their building on Halloween night.

As described by the event runners, this will be “one part trick-or-treating, one part haunted house, and completely plague free!"

Families will drive through the Ringstar Studios lot, past performers doing fire stunts, sword fights and aerialists, and costumed actors handing out candy. The event is free, and costumes are encouraged.

Diane Barbeau, director of Ring of Steel Action Theatre, said the performers have been training for stunts like these for a long tine. They train and choreograph the kind of fight and action sequences you see on screen. They showed off some demonstrations from their fire performers and circus performers, including an aerial ring act, a fire blower and a live sword fight with flaming swords.

On Halloween, a course will be set up outside the building, and anyone can drive up. She said performers will be handing out candy on either side, and you’ll get to watch the performances going on as you drive through.

Barbeau said they’ve taken plenty of precautions to make sure the event is safe. Anyone who attends the event will have to stay in their vehicles, and candy will handed out with bowls on the end of a stick, so the actors can be sure to stay social distanced. Anyone with candy will be also be masked and gloved, so no one will come in contact with the candy, except the kids.

