Turn this Halloween into a spooky movie night with these flicks

Film Critic Greg Russell was back this week to share his favorite Halloween picks, both new and old.

Russell started out with a new Netflix movie His House, which is currently rated at 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The story follows refugees from Sudan as they escape to London. They settle down in a house that seems a bit run down, but quickly realize there’s much more wrong than just the paint.

Greg Russell was able to speak to Sope Dirisu and Wunmi Mosaku, who play the film’s main characters.

Dirisu said the film really exemplifies the idea of “what is done in the dark will be brought into the light.” He said the film has real substance, and it takes a look what people are really like in life threatening situations. “Yes this is a haunted house film, but it’s what haunts them that is the real juice of this movie. It’s not just a scary monster.” Dirisu said.

Mosaku talked about the way the film deals with trauma, and how you can’t escape the past. "Who you carry with you, and what you carry with you, you can’t run away from it,” she said. She talked about how the film asks audiences to be more aware of all the trauma people carry with them from their past, specifically through the story of the two refugees.

Russell also gave a few recommendations for movies to watch for Halloween. He started with the classic 70′s slasher horror Halloween, which introduced audiences to Michael Myers for the first time. For more family friendly spooky fun, he recommends The Nightmare Before Christmas, Tim Burton’s stop-motion animation about a skeleton who kidnaps Santa Claus. If you’re looking for comedy, Shaun of the Dead parodies the classic zombie tropes with a group of losers trying to survive the end of the world. Finally, Russell recommends the horror rom-com Warm Bodies, where a human girl falls in love with a zombie. Viewers can even keep their eyes peeled in the airport sequence for a zombified Greg Russell.

