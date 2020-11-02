Dine with friends virtually with Cooking With Cocktails

Sharing a nice home cooked meal and drinks with friends may be more challenging given the current situation. However, now there is a fun way to do it virtually and learn something new. Cooking with cocktails is a class you can take with your friends and family via Zoom. It’s the brainchild of a local woman who partners with professional chefs and restaurants. Kila Peeples got the Live in the D crew together to try it out and test their cooking skills.

Watch the video above to see what the team made and the story behind Cooking With Cocktails.