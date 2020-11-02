You can now enjoy holiday music 24/7 here

This year 98.7 The Breeze, a radio station known for easy listening, is airing special holiday programming around the clock. “It’s what we all need right now, a little comfort and a little joy,” says Kim Adams, the midday host. There’s no politics on her show, and it’s all positive news -- something she says many are seeking right about now.

The most exciting news that Kim wanted to tell everyone is that they’re now playing a song written and performed by Local 4′s Evrod Cassimy, called “Christmas Lights.” They’re playing it exclusively on The Breeze, as well as some of Evrod’s Christmas covers, like “The First Noel.”

The station just switched over to 100% Christmas music, and Kim explains that while this may seem early, there are only seven Fridays left until Christmas. Kim says that if you’re not ready for Christmas music yet, that’s okay, they just hope that when you are ready you’ll go to 98.7 The Breeze.

For another special holiday touch, every day until Christmas, the DJ for the hour at 6pm is Santa! Tune in with the whole family for some holiday fun.

