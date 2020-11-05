Your kids can learn tumbling skills from a national champion

With winter around the corner, kids will soon be inside more for playtime. Instead of getting stir-crazy and jumping around the house, they can release that energy by learning proper tumbling techniques with a Junior Olympic National Champion at her gymnastic center in Redford.

Kendyl Stewart from Kenetic Athletics Gymnastics Center created her center to encourage a diverse and inclusive environment for all future gymnasts. She offers 6-week classes from ages 18 months to 17-years-old.

Because of the pandemic, some families may be struggling to afford extracurricular activities but Kenetic Athletics offers their “Sponsor A Gymnast” program for tuition assistance.

Kenetic Athletics is located at 25450 5 Mile Rd., Redford MI. Visit the Kenetic Athletics website to donate or sign up your future gymnast for class.