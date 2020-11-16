Hear what singer Dan Tillery’s “Greatest Joy” is

Most local musicians are trying their best to continue to make music that people love to hear live, and one of those artists is Dan Tillery. Dan joined Tati Amare, with his best pups Maui and Diggy, to discuss how he is still making his fun, feel-good music during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dan said he was blessed to be able to perform on patios and outdoor locations over the summer, and now he is adjusting to moving to digital shows where people can enjoy his music from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Watch the video above to hear Dan sing his song “Greatest Joy”.