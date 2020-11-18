You don’t have to cheat on your diet to indulge in these treats

Dearborn – The holidays are upon us and many will be indulging in some sweet treats. But what if you’re on a diet? Is there is a way to treat yourself without cheating on your diet? Turns out... yes, there is! Michelle Oliver met up with Ali Hachem, the Owner of Cheat Treats in Dearborn, to talk about his business.

This guilt-free bakery got its start a little over 3 years ago as Ali was going through his own weight-loss journey. He had adopted a diet low in carbs and high in protein, but he didn’t want to have to give up the sweets he loved. In particular, he was very fond of cheesecake, so he started playing around with recipes to make a healthier version. He would sub out sugar for sweeteners like stevia, switch out regular flour for almond flour, and add protein powder to his baked goods. After taste-testing several recipes, he started posting his creations on Instagram and opened up Cheat Treats Cafe on Schaefer Road in Dearborn.

Since then he has expanded his offerings to include many vegan and keto-friendly options, as well as some unhealthy indulgences as well. They have a line of cheesecakes, keto-friendly cheesecakes, vegan cakes, donuts, cookies, vegan cookies, cookie dough, vegan cookie dough, gigantic “freak shake" milkshakes, and more.

For more information, or to see the wonderful treats, watch the full video above. Cheat Treats is located at 5838 Schaefer Road in Dearborn, and they have an online store that will ship their treats to you as well.