Get your holiday rocking

This holiday season, look out for new music from TB and the Detroit Holiday Rockestra, a rotating group of local musicians who are working together to produce multiple genres of Christmas music. The group is lead by lead singer Terry Burns, who stopped by the show to chat with Jason.

Burns said he looked for musicians who are already accomplished on the scene to put together what he calls a kind of “Christmas Mixtape.” He said they swapped musicians in and out to match the style of whatever genre they were working in.

He said that in addition to covers of the classic, the group will be releasing originals that swing from “smokey lounge songs” to “folksy things,” so there should be something for everyone.

The group will be releasing 3 songs this year, including one today, one on the 16th, and one Christmas Eve. Burns says you can expect the rest during holiday season 2021, once things are back to normal.

TB and the Detroit Holiday Rockestra premiered their version of the holiday classic “Blue Christmas.” Burns said that when covering hits from stars like Elvis, you need to feed off the original, but try to create something that uses the voices of the people you’re working with.

To see their premiere and more, watch the video above.