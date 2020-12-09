Make your holidays a little brighter with Day 5 of our 12 Days of Giving

It’s now Day 5 of our 12 Days of Giving.

We’re hoping to make your holidays a little brighter by giving away $500 in cash each day for 12 days, along with bonus prizes. We will announce a new winner daily on “Live in the D.”

Wednesday’s winners will not only receive the $500 prize, but they also will take home a bonus prize from Downtown Plymouth, totaling $1,700.

Downtown Plymouth is making the holidays brighter with decorations, including its Walk of Trees.

Once you’ve soaked in all the holiday cheer, it’s time to start shopping.

Downtown Plymouth has tons of retail shops, boutiques and restaurants located inside its beautiful, historic buildings. Shop Downtown Plymouth is offering a prize worth $1,700 that includes gift baskets from the Historical Museum, Michigan-made products from Basket Creations, homemade coffee from the Plymouth Coffee Bean and more.

Even though you can’t dine-in at the moment, all the restaurants in Downtown Plymouth offer takeout, and many have expanded their outdoor seating. Some restaurants have blankets and heaters while you eat, and others offer igloo-type domes to keep you and your family warm.

To learn more about all of the shopping, restaurants and bright lights, click or tap here.