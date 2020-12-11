This is the gift to get the foodie in your life

This is the time of year everyone starts asking, “What do you want for Christmas?”. Generally, I give fairly boring answers like clothes, accessories, maybe one or two big ticket items that I had my eye on; but this year is different... for a lot of reasons.

I count myself very lucky. Throughout this pandemic I have had a very steady job, been able to work from home, and thus far, my family has avoided getting sick. I know for others, especially my friends in the restaurant industry, this year has been very tough. Small businesses are some of the hardest hit during this pandemic.

That’s why my family and I decided we would try to buy all of our Christmas gifts from locally owned shops. Amazon is wonderfully convenient, (and for those at high risk it is a great option for a COVID-safe Christmas), but I think I gave them enough of my money this year. 🤣

As a foodie, this year I am requesting gift cards to local restaurants. The Detroit area has a vibrant, growing restaurant scene and if we want all of our favorites to be there when the pandemic is over, we need to support them now. Not only does this gift translate into one night I don’t have to cook, or a great memory I can make when the restrictions are over, but it is also an investment in our community.

These restaurants have supported our local sports teams, donated to our kids fundraisers, been the site of many of our celebrations. They gave many us our first jobs, and some of us our careers. Right now they are struggling to make ends meet. Some are making the tough decision to close down temporarily, or perhaps forever. They need us now more than ever.

So if you are in a position to help, give someone a gift card to their favorite local restaurant. You’re giving so much more than just a good meal.