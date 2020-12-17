How kids can learn about the great outdoors without leaving the house

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for something to entertain the kids while they are cooped up indoors?

There is an innovative program in which Michigan school children can learn about the outdoors while staying safe at home.

Michigan Wildlife Council and the Department of Natural Resources, both big proponents of the great outdoors in Michigan, are major contributors to the program.

DNR education services manger Kevin Fraley spoke to Tati Amare about the new nature programs and how students of all ages can get involved.

Watch the video above to hear more about the new programs kids can enjoy, thanks to the Michigan Wildlife Council.