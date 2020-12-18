Christmas Movie Bracket: After 75,000 votes, winner is crowned

It’s been a long (two week) journey to the end of our Christmas Movie Bracket -- but only one movie could earn the title of champion.

After defeating classics, like “A Christmas Story,” “Trading Places,” “Home Alone,” and in the final matchup, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” the winner of the Christmas Movie Bracket is:

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Congrats, Chevy Chase!

The top four finished as: 1) Christmas Vacation, 2) Rudolph, 3) A Charlie Brown Christmas and 4) Home Alone.

“Christmas Vacation” was released in 1989 as the third installment of the National Lampoon vacation series. The film, written by John Hughes (who also wrote Home Alone), generated $73.3 million at the box office.

Thanks to all who voted! This was a fun distraction for all of us. Happy Holidays!

