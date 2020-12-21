Looking to rediscover the fun of science? We’ll show you how

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for any last-minute gift ideas? Perhaps something that would serve as more of an “experience” type of present rather than just another toy or piece of clothing?

Here’s a unique idea for a loved one: There are a lot of exciting things to discover at the Michigan Science Center in Midtown, Detroit, said Christian Grear, president and CEO.

Grear showed us all the fun things at the Center, which includes an illusional room that lets you look bigger or smaller, based on the side of the room you’re on.

The Science Center also features a variety of interactive exhibits for physics and chemistry.

You can expect to see fun science experiments and things explode -- but in a safe place for all.

The Center also has multiple theaters to give you a more in-depth look at the interesting concepts in the world.

As families are looking for new and cool things to do, consider checking out or gifting an experience at the Michigan Science Center, Grear said.

Family memberships are currently being offered for half off. For more information, click or tap here.