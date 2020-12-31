What’s the Buzz: A look back at 2020 and what’s next

2020 is finally coming to an end and most people are probably excited about it. Some people experienced a lot of personal growth while others just enjoyed being with their family. Jason Carr chatted with Mimi Brown, a local author and motivational speaker, Lauren Crocker from the Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 FM, and Mike Bonner, local comedian and car salesman, about what to expect for the new year, how to celebrate New Year’s Eve, and new technology addictions.

Watch the video to see what they said about 2020 and what’s next.