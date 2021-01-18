Detroit Music Award Nominee performs his new song

One thing quarantine has allowed us all to do is spend more time being creative. For Detroit Music Award Nominee, Jeff Scott, that means pouring hours into creating his new song.

The new track is called “Some Better Days,” and was initially his wife’s idea. She recommended he write a song to uplift people during these tough times in quarantine, and he took her up on it. He also asked a number of friends and fellow musicians to collaborate on it including Smoke Jones. It can currently be found on YouTube and will be released digitally on all digital platforms in about 1 week.

Jeff Scott has been a part of the Detroit music scene for a long time now. He was in a fairly popular Detroit band in the late 80s and early 90s, but then he walked away from music for a while. He got back into it about 10 years ago and has released 3 albums since then. During quarantine, he has been releasing new songs via Facebook. His sound is a mix of jazz and pop with a little bit of Detroit Soul and R&B.

To hear the song, or to watch the full interview, watch the video above.