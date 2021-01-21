Don’t give up, ‘Turn Up’ your exercise routine!

Today is officially the day people tend to give up on their New Year’s resolutions, but we don’t want you to do that, and neither does friend of the show, Tanci Maree. Tanci is the CEO and Founder of Turn Up Fitness, a program meant to motivate people to get active and dance away those pounds.

As she describes it, it is a mixture of athleticism, dance, performance, and a whole lot of fun. Jason and Tati had a blast doing a work out with her when she first came on the show in 2018.

Since COVID hit, a lot has changed, but the Turn Up community has survived and even thrived together. They kept each other motivated, checked in with one another, and many people found sanctuary and routine in the regular classes.

“We’ve really not only focused on the workouts and having fun and trying to get results, but we’ve started to work on more of like the mental, emotional, mind, body, and soul,” explains Tanci.

A typical workout is high-intensity dance cardio to fun popular music. However, she does have modifications so you can go at your own pace. You used to be able to find Turn Up classes at some local gyms, but currently they are all online. You can sign up for a series of classes on her website, and she has a YouTube channel with some free dance videos as well. Just search for “Turn Up With Tanci.”

So how does Tanci stay motivated to keep fit? She says being around women with like minds really helps her. Seeing a busy mom, or a hardworking boss show up for class, ready to exercise, inspires and encourages her to do the same. Having a workout she enjoys also helps, but she admits she struggles as well. It’s a skill and a discipline, she says, that you need to work on to keep up. It will not always be easy, but it gets easier.

If you want to Turn Up with Tanci she is hosting a live dance workout tonight at 5:30 pm, and on Saturday at 11 am on her YouTube channel.