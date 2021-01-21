41ºF

Live In The D

Make your next delicious meal using your Instant Pot

It’s National Soup Month and a great way to make this warm meal is in an Instant Pot.

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

Tags: Instant Pot, Instant pot cook, Mary Spencer, Food, Eclipse, Soup, National Soup Month

It’s National Soup Month and a great way to make this warm meal is in an Instant Pot.

An Instant Pot can be used to make quick and easy meals but it may seem a bit overwhelming when you’re first getting started.

Mary Spencer, from Taste A Cook’s Place, showed us how to get over our fears and jump into using our Instant Pots.

The Instant Pot has numerous functions like pressure cooking, rice cooking, slow cooking, steaming, warming, and sautéing.

Spencer also explained how it’s important to pay attention to the cooking time. The cooking time does not include the prep time or the time it takes to pressurize and depressurize.

Watch the video to learn more helpful tricks to give your instant pot a go!

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: