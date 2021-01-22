MSU Seniors ace the fashion world with eco-friendly fashion brand

Often students ask themselves whether their homework will really help them in the real world. For two Michigan State University seniors their homework not only helped them learn, it became the basis of their successful eco-conscious fashion brand Infknit Apparel.

Jackie Smythe and Olivia Miller are the creators and founder of Infknit Apparel which is revolutionizing the fashion industry. The came up with the idea during a school assignment while studying abroad. Infknit apparel creates clothes that can be worn multiple ways, inside and out. The idea is to give consumers more options with their clothes, thus reducing the need to buy more. The garments are also sustainably made right here in Detroit. They joined Tati Amare live to talk about how they took their school project and transformed it into a successful and sustainable company.