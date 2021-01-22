This Clawson BBQ joint tends to sell out every day!

Clawson – Today is National Southern Food Day so we thought we’d celebrate with some tender, slow-cooked BBQ! Just the memory of their juicy texas style brisket is enough to make our mouth water. Today for Dine in the D we went to Clawson to pick up some BBQ from Woodpile BBQ Shack!

As soon as you walk up to the building you can smell the smoked meats, but here they serve their BBQ with a side of something different, ice cream. Treat Dreams owner, Scott Moloney, says it all got started after a conversation he had at the Pig and Whiskey festival. Another owner, Zac Idzikowski, noticed the old A&W was for sale in Clawson and he wanted to open up a BBQ joint. Scott wanted to expand his Treat Dreams empire to Clawson so they partnered up with a few friends and opened Woodpile BBQ Shack.

Since then they have expanded to another location in Madison Heights.

Their BBQ is pinned down to one region’s style, instead, Zac wanted to emulate his favorite items from across the south. His brisket is seasoned like they do in Texas, the ribs are based on a St. Louis style, and their pulled pork recipe is inspired by the Carolinas. They smoke their meats fresh every day and when they sell out, they are out, though they always try to make sure they still have something by closing time, so order what you want early to make sure you can get it.

For families and couples, they have lots of meal deal specials that will give you a good sampling of all of their meats. The family meal deal comes with a pound of pulled pork, a pound of pulled chicken, two large 16 oz sides, and 4 pieces of cornbread for $40. The Pitmaster’s platter is good for a couple and includes 3 oz of brisket, ribs, sausage, pulled pork, and pulled chicken with 2 small sides for $21. They also have specials every weekend and do a customer appreciation deal on the last Tuesday and Wednesday of the month.

You can order from them online, by phone, or in person. For more information, watch the video above.