Self-taught local musician is his own one man band

Today’s Music Monday guest is a local musician who says he always wanted to play music, but only got started recently. Despite the late start, Damon Terrell was able to pick up multiple instruments, including guitar, piano, drums, and bass, and uses them to create his own albums.

Terrell said he didn’t just practice, he also prayed for the talent. “I just picked the guitar up first, my primary, and prayed,” Terrell said.

He said he makes music with a funky, urban 70′s sound, which he hopes takes listeners to a place of passion and peace. His new CD, Transformation, takes on a variety of sounds, including some Latin flavor.

During quarantine, Terrell has been keeping up with his listeners on social media, doing pop up performances and interacting with fans.

Terrell performed his song, Jazz after midnight, which he says was kind of a happy accident. He wrote it while testing out the music software, and said that everything just came out smoothly.

