Show off your talent to the world

What’s your talent?

Now, you can show off what you can do by auditioning for America’s Got Talent right from your living room. Tati Amare chatted with Terry Crews, host of AGT, about this year’s auditions.

Many people have spent their time during quarantine practicing and perfecting their talent and now is their shot to showcase what they’ve learned. Crews let people know that you, “Can’t get it, If you don’t show it”. America’s Got Talent is hosting virtual auditions and you can sign up online.

Terry Crews, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel are all a great team that Crews refers to as “family”. He says he loves working with them and he loves the show because they all know that AGT has the ability to change someone’s life overnight.

Now it’s your turn! To enter your virtual audition click or tap here.