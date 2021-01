Birmingham Restaurant week on Live in the D

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

BIRMINGHAM – The city of Birmingham is looking to lure hungry people into it’s fine establishments with it’s Birmingham Bucks.

The incentive is part of Birmingham restaurant week, happening January 25th through February 7th.

The city will pay visitors $25 in Birmingham Bucks for every $50 spent at participating locations (up until $100 Birmingham Bucks). For more information, click here.