You can get big rewards after eating at these restaurants

Need a dinner or lunch idea? How about ordering some takeout that will also give you some rewards? Today we’re heading over to Birmingham as they celebrate Birmingham Restaurant Week.

Host, Jason Carr chatted with Jaimi Brook, the Birmingham Events Manager, about all they have to offer for the event.

Jaimi explained that Birmingham’s Restaurant Week will include carryout, takeout, and curbside options. Restaurants will also have indoor and outdoor seating when restrictions are lifted. You can also get some big rewards from participating in Restaurant Week. When you purchase food from a participating restaurant, you should take a picture of your receipt to receive money back as Birmingham Bucks. Birmingham is giving back 50 cents on the dollar for up to $100 spent. You can use your Birmingham Bucks to shop around Downtown Birmingham.

Birmingham Restaurant Week runs until February 7th.

