Want to upgrade the look of your home? Try new flooring

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Getting tired of quarantining in the same old living space?

One simple way to change the look and feel of your home is by swapping out your flooring for something new.

Instead of going in to a big box store, 50 Floor can send one of its specialists to your home at a time that’s convenient for you.

Since you’ll be working with this expert in your own home, you’ll even get to see what the flooring samples look like in your house’s natural light instead of under the harsh florescent store lights.

Worried about having to move all your furniture around? 50 Floor can help you with that, too.

All you have to do is set the installation date and time, and the company says it will take care of the rest.

For the rest of the month, they’re offering “Live in the D” viewers a deal. To hear more about how you can change up the look of your house with the help of 50 Floor, watch the video, above.