How to pick the perfect piece of jewelry for your sweetie

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The day of love is coming up fast, and you may be looking for a beautiful way to show your sweetheart you care.

So, why not give the most classic gift of all, a gorgeous piece of jewelry?

To help steer us in the right direction, we turned to the experts at Ahee Jewelers, a third-generation-owned jewelry store in Grosse Pointe Woods. Andre and Stefan Ahee joined host Tati Amare to share their advice on how to pick out the perfect gift for your love.

1) Pick something timeless.

Who knows when we will be able to go out again and get all dressed up for a fancy function, so why not invest in a piece that is always in fashion? The Ahee brothers recommended simple diamond pieces for a timeless gift. A diamond tennis bracelet can be worn on its own or stacked with other pieces, letting you keep this classic piece fashion-forward.

2) Consider the versatility.

Diamond pendant necklaces add a bit of sparkle to any outfit without going overboard. You can dress it up for a nice night out, or dress it down and wear it casually with jeans and a T-shirt, for a chic relaxed look.

Ad

3) Make sure it is something they can wear often.

Get your money’s worth out of whatever piece you buy by picking something they can wear often. Diamond studs are a great option. The Ahee brothers said they are probably the most popular set of earrings because they can be worn every day. If you already have diamond studs, consider diamond hoops instead.

4) Personalize it with an engraving.

Nothing is more thoughtful than adding your own sentiment to a piece. It makes whatever you pick out extra special.

Ahee Jewelers has hundreds of beautiful pieces to chose from and are renowned for their customer service. If you stop by their store, they can help guide you to the perfect gift for your loved one.

They are also one of the sponsors in our All 4 Love Contest, in which we are giving away $500 to four lucky “Live in the D” viewers. Today, they are adding to the grand prize a pair of pearl and diamond earrings by David Yurman, valued at up to $1,600. For your chance to win, click or tap here.

Ad

To see more of their jewelry, and hear the full interview, watch the video above.

For more information on Ahee Jewelers, visit them at 20139 Mack Ave. in Grosse Pointe Woods, or click or tap here to visit their website.