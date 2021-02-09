How unemployment and a love of baking gave a local woman the perfect recipe for success

For our celebration of Black History Month, Tati Amare caught up with local black businesswoman who turned her sour job misfortunes into sweet success.

A few years ago, Lauren Wesson unexpectedly lost her job. Instead of trying to look for another, Wesson got creative, literally. She figured how to turn her hobby of baking, something she learned by watching Youtube videos, into a thriving business called Sweetalicious Sweets.

She joined Tati Amare live from her Madison Heights Bakery, which recently just opened during the pandemic, to show off her delicious cakes and treats. She also shared her journey of unemployed woman to successful self-taught baker. She even gave some advice for people who are finding themselves in a similar situation.