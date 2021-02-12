You don’t have to spend big to eat well this Valentine’s Day

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Why not treat your loved ones, and even yourself, to a lunch or dinner out this Valentine’s Day?

A “Live in the D” sponsor, Pita Way, says they offer a fresh take on old-world recipes, that won’t break the bank.

Brandon Bahoura, the founder, spoke with host Jason Carr about the offerings.

Pita Way is a fast-casual concept, dishing up Mediterranean food that is packed with flavor. By “Mediterranean food,” they mean food inspired by countries all across the Mediterranean, including Greece, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and more. The restaurant is all about serving real food that’s affordable.

So, what should you get for Valentine’s Day?

Bahoura recommends the mini combo platter to share with your loved ones. It has a variety of different meats, rice, pita bread hummus, fatoush salad, and can feed a family of four. It’s on special this holiday.

Items like their fire fries are a fan favorite, Bahoura said. The restaurant features homemade fries, three different kinds of cheese, and a blend of Mediterranean herbs and spices.

Currently, they are promoting their curbside pick-up, where they will bring your food right out to your car. They have locations in Livonia, Warren, Troy, Clarkston, White Lake, Brighton, Lake Orion, New Hudson, Fenton and Grand Blanc. For more information, click or tap here.

