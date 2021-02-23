45ºF

Tackle the fur Fido and Fluffy leave on your furniture

Try It Out Tuesday tests a gadget to clean up your pet’s furry mess

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

We love our pets, but sometimes they can leave a furry mess on your furniture and carpet. Kila Peeples found an item that claims to remove pesky pet hair, with very little effort. It is called Fur-Zoff, and is made from foamed glass that resembles a pumice stone that you would use for a pedicure. Kila tried it on her couch and her area rug, while the pets who caused the furry mess watched with curiosity. Did Fur-Zoff work on her fur covered furniture?

Watch the video above to see if this Try It Out Tuesday was paws up or paws down!

