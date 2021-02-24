Spice up your Instant Pot chili

It’s National Chili Day, a day to honor America’s favorite winter dish. Whether you like your chili spicy or sweet, it’s easier to make with an Instant Pot.

Mary Spencer from “Taste A Cook’s Place” has two tasty chili’s for you to try!

They are Turkey and White Bean Chili and Sweet Potato and Black Bean Chili. She says that the recipe will take you about an hour based on how long it takes you to chop all the vegetables.

Spencer also offers a meal delivery service from her culinary school called “Taste a Cook’s Place”. Watch video above to learn more about it. Here are her recipes:

INSTANT POT TURKEY AND WHITE BEAN CHILI

1 ¼ cups great northern beans

6 slices bacon, chopped

½ cup olive oil

1 ½ cups coarsely chopped onion

1 large yellow pepper, finely chopped

2 small jalapeno peppers, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 ½ lbs. ground turkey

3 tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. thyme

1 tbsp. oregano

2 tsp. basil

6 cups chicken broth

1 ½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

2 cups sour cream

Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese

Reserved chopped bacon

Cornmeal, optional

1. Place beans in a medium saucepan. Add enough warm water to cover beans by 2 inches. Over high heat, bring to a boil; boil for 2 minutes and drain. Repeat twice more. Cover by 2 inches with fresh warm water and allow to stand at room temperature for 1-6 hours.

2. Set the instant pot on saute. Sauté the bacon until crisp, remove bacon and reserve. Add olive oil, heat and add onion and sauté until softened, add yellow pepper, jalapeno pepper and garlic. Saute briefly. Stir in ground turkey a little at a time. Cook until turkey loses its pink color and turns white. Stir in cumin, thyme, oregano and basil. Stir in chicken broth, salt, nutmeg and cayenne.

3. Add drained beans, stir well and secure the lid of the instant pot. Set cooker to manual and set timer for 20 minutes on high pressure. Release steam according to manufacturer’s directions and remove lid. Stir chili and correct seasonings. Remove chili from stove, add ½ cup liquid to 1-2 cups sour cream, then stir this back into the chili. Serve in bowls sprinkled on top with shredded Monterey Jack cheese and reserved chopped bacon.

**If chili is too thin, stir in 2-3 tbsp. white cornmeal before adding sour cream.

INSTANT POT SWEET POTATO AND BLACK BEAN CHILI

2 lbs. sweet potatoes, peeled, cubed and roasted

Salt

Extra virgin olive oil

2 (15 oz.) cans black beans, rinsed and drained

1 onion, diced

1 (28 oz.) can diced tomatoes with juice

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2 tbsp. chopped roasted garlic

1 tbsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

4 cups chicken broth

salt

¼ cup Balsamic Vinegar

Pinch of cayenne pepper

1 tbsp. jalapeno peppers

1. Preheat oven to 400F. Line a baking sheet with foil; drizzle sweet potatoes with olive oil and toss with salt to coat. Spread potatoes in a single layer on the baking sheet and roast 20-30 minutes until the outsides are crunchy and the insides are tender.

2. Set the Instant Pot to Saute. Saute onion, bell pepper, garlic, cumin and Italian seasoning in olive oil until onion is softened. Add sweet potatoes and tomatoes. Add chicken broth. Put lid on Instant Pot and set valve to Sealing. Cancel the Saute setting and press “Manual” or “Pressure Cook”. Set timer for 10 minutes. Release the steam when timer is done. Remove lid and add a pinch of cayenne pepper. Adjust flavoring with salt and pepper to taste.

Serves 6-8