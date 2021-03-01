How you can wine and dine with Jason and Tati!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We are inviting you to enjoy a gourmet dinner, fine wine, and an evening of fun conversations with Tati Amare and Jason Carr, hosts of Live In The D. This will be a virtual event on March 11th at 7 pm. The meal will be provided by Bistro Joe’s and the wine will be from Celani Family Vineyards in Napa Valley.

Tati and Jason spoke with Mark Donovan, the Executive Chef at Bistro Joe’s in Birmingham about the upcoming event. Bistro Joe’s is located in the loft above the Papa Joe’s market. They serve up everything from fun snacks and appetizers to high-end steaks and seafood. Jason Carr raved about their halibut and the Bloody Mary Bar he has enjoyed for brunch.

The menu for the event will include a Chilled Lump Crab Salad with a lemon vinaigrette dressing and buttery brioche toast which will be paired with a 2019 Celani Family Vineyards Estate Chardonnay. For the main entree, you will have a Braised short rib in a red wine reduction with carrots, green beans, and mushrooms served over cheesy grits. This will pair wonderfully with the 2018 Celani Vineyards Tenacious Bordeaux Red Blends from Napa Valley, as that is the wine they used to make the dish.

When you pick up your meal from the Rochester or Birmingham Papa Joe’s locations, there will be heating instructions.

This package includes dinner for two and two bottles of wine -- Price: $150 (plus tax) - retail value over $180. You can find the full menu and package breakdown in the link below.

Bistro Joe’s is located at 34244 Woodward Ave. inside of Papa Joe’s Gourmet Market in Birmingham.