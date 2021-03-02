The kit helping girls find their inner Boss Lady

For our celebration of Women’s History Month on Live in the D, we are taking a look at the women, or the “Boss Ladies”, past and present, who are making an impact in our society right now.

Today, Tati Amare spoke to a local boss lady, Allison Shores, who is inspiring little ladies everywhere to find their Boss Lady within.

Allison Shores is one of three female founders of Girls Can! Crate, a monthly subscription box that teaches kids all about the women in the pastwho have made an important contribution to our society. With these boxes, Girls Can! Crate hopes to inspire kids to do the same in the future. The idea first came about in 2015. At the time, Co-founder Megan Goodman’s then 4-years-old daughter asked to play princess and prince. This sparked Megan’s interest in the materials young girls were being exposed to. Finding nothing outside of domestic or appearance-based products, Megan, Kristen Snyder, and Allison decided to create Girls Can! Crate, as a way of exposing all girls to the achievements of all types of women and thereby inspiring them.

Ad

Girls Can! Crate is shipped monthly to your home. Each month, kids learn about the life and work of one woman. They then complete two to three STEAM activities related to the woman’s achievement. The box contains everything a child needs to compete the activities. Girls Can! Crate tries to highlight women of different backgrounds and fields so that every kid can see themselves reflected in the box.

The box is geared towards kids ages 5 though 10. Check out an example of these boxes in the video above.