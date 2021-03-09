Become part of the sweet history of this Detroit ice cream shop

Whether the weather is warm and sunny or a bit chilly out, once the desire for ice cream takes hold of you, you’ve got to give in. One place that has been making sweet, delicious ice cream and chocolates, is Alinosi Ice Cream and Candy in Detroit. The company was started in 1921 by two brothers, Louis and Joseph Alinosi, who came from Italy and started making the style of ice cream that they were missing from their home country. Once they purchased equipment and a location, the brothers opened Alinosi Ice Cream and Candy on the city’s east side. The company grew to have a handful of ice cream shops and which were a Detroiter’s destination for a tasty treat.

The brothers also brought their version of spumoni, a style of Italian gelato, to Detroit. The dessert consists of layers of chocolate, cherry vanilla, and pistachio ice creams and is served sliced. It is still made in Detroit and is served and sold at various outlets throughout the area.

Now the ice cream shop may not be serving up floats and egg creams, but the inside of the shop has stayed ready and able to continue to function. All of the original equipment, including the cash register, chocolate weights, and soda fountain, remain in the building. The current owner, a grandson of one of the owners, is ready to retire and sell his company and the shop. Hopefully a buyer will carry on the Alinosi ice cream tradition and re-open the ice cream shop.

Watch the video above to learn more about the history of Alinosi Ice Cream and the shop.