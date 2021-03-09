Check out how the city is celebrating one local store’s 100th anniversary

The lock down has put many local businesses in a tough spot, but Hot Sam’s Detroit is showing just how resilient the Detroit spirit can be by turning 100 years old this March.

Lauren Stovall from Hot Sam’s Detroit stopped by the show to share how the city plans to recognize the store’s historic anniversary, and to show off some of the styles that have kept them in business.

The store’s official birthday is on March 18th, which the Detroit City Council will dedicate as “Hot Sam’s Day.”

The local holiday will be about acknowledging not just Hot Sam’s, but also other small businesses that have overcome and survived in the city of Detroit.

Stovall said Hot Sam’s is best known for its unique and authentic Detroit style, along with quality at an affordable price.

First, she introduced a model wearing a two-piece fuchsia suit. They decided to play with the look a little bit, swapping out a traditional shirt and tie for a navy turtleneck.

Next she showed off a more casual look, featuring jeans with accessory pockets, and a jean-style leopard jacket.

“We attribute our success to the people of Detroit and the city itself,” Stovall said. “The people want to see us succeed, they want to see us here.”

To see more of what Hot Sam’s has in store, watch the video above.