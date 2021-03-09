Live comedy is back and here’s where you can see nationally renowned comics

Eastern Market – We could all use a little laugh right now and with entertainment venues reopening, here’s your opportunity. Bert’s Warehouse Theater has teamed up with “They-So-Funny” Promotions for “Funny Detroit,” comedy shows starring renowned comics.

This weekend you can see TK Kirkland, and he joined host Tati Amare on the show to discuss his upcoming show.

The comic says he is excited to be back doing live performances and that the pandemic will feature in his stand-up. During the break, he has been riding his e-bike, watching documentaries, reading, spending time with his daughters, and writing more material.

He has worked with several big names including Eminem, Jay Z, and Nelson Mandela.

Kirkland is also friends with Mike Tyson. He says the famed fighter while serious in interviews, is hilarious when you get to know him. Their friendship goes back 40 years to when Mike Tyson was about 19 years old.

To see the full interview, watch the video above.

Ad

If you would like to see TK Kirkland, or other comedians in “Funny Detroit,” he will be performing March 12-14th at Bert’s Warehouse Theater In Eastern Market.