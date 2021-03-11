Could you get by with a wardrobe of only 7 items?

When it comes to style and fashion, there are plenty of women who have made their mark in the industry. This month Local 4 Style Editor Jon Jordan is going to highlight some women he thinks changed fashion as we know it and he’s starting with Donna Karan.

Jon joined Tati to talk specifically about her idea of a Capsule Collection. This is a collection of just 7 items that you can mix and match together to make outfits for any occasion. Jon illustrated how this can be done with clothing items he found at the store “Shops On Top” in Detroit. From business attire that’s not boring, to re-imagining the little black dress with a little navy dress, Jon showed how easy it can be to mix and match to get a different, stylish look every day.

Jon also shared one piece that worked as both a coat, outerwear, and a dress itself. You can see that, and learn what to do if you want to take this approach with your wardrobe, by watching the video above.