Savor your Pi Day celebration with these pot pies

This Sunday 3/14 is Pi Day, a celebration of the mathematical constant that measures a circle’s circumference to it’s diameter, which is around 3.14. But it’s pretty much agreed that the best way to celebrate Pi Day is with real pie.

Jannie Teitelbaum from Great Lakes Pot Pies in Clawson joined Jason Carr to show off some of the kinds of savory pies you can pick up from them this weekend.

She wanted to start a food business, and her friends all said they would want something for dinner, so she got started making pot pies. She came up with a chicken pot pie recipe, but people began asking for more variety. Now Great Lakes Pot Pies offers Italian meatball, beef stew, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options, along with multiple sizes and hand pies.

Between today and March 19th, if you spend $30 at Great Lakes Pot Pies, they’ll take $3.14 off your order in celebration of Pi Day.

To hear more about where you can get your own pot pies, watch the video above.