Could this be your new, old-school cleaning friend?

It is time to start spring cleaning our homes, and why not find a good cleaner that has a history of doing a good job? Bon Ami Original cleaner (in the red can) has been used in households since 1886. It has only two ingredients in it: Tallow soap and feldspar. Feldspar was something that we have tried before in a previous Try It Out Tuesday with Fels Naptha.

Kila Peeples tried the cleaner out on a couple of areas around her home, including her windows, kitchen sink and a marker stain on her dining room table. Does the old school cleaner still clean like it’s 1886?

Watch the video above to see if Bon Ami works!