Could this be your new, old-school cleaning friend?

Try It Out Tuesday tests a home cleaner that has been making homes sparkle since 1886

Kila Peeples
Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Try It Out Tuesday
Spring Cleaning
Natural home cleaner
Windows
Bon Ami 1886 Formula

It is time to start spring cleaning our homes, and why not find a good cleaner that has a history of doing a good job? Bon Ami Original cleaner (in the red can) has been used in households since 1886. It has only two ingredients in it: Tallow soap and feldspar. Feldspar was something that we have tried before in a previous Try It Out Tuesday with Fels Naptha.

Kila Peeples tried the cleaner out on a couple of areas around her home, including her windows, kitchen sink and a marker stain on her dining room table. Does the old school cleaner still clean like it’s 1886?

Watch the video above to see if Bon Ami works!

