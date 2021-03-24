Keeping your family safe in the digital world

With much of life now taking place in the virtual realm, it can be tricky for parents and kids to navigate. New apps, online games, and websites pop up every day and it can be hard to tell which ones are safe. Live In The D host Tati Amare spoke to Titania Jordan about the best ways to keeping kids safe online. She is a mother to a tween and the Chief Parenting Officer of Bark Technologies. She is also the co-author of the book, “Parenting In A Tech World.”

When it comes to navigating the digital space, Jordan advocates for family tech contracts. This is where families outline the ground rules for when every member can use their tech devices, whether that be phones, game consoles, laptops, or tablets. The contract should also outline consequences for when someone misuses a tech device outside of the ground rules. By laying this all out ahead of time, Jordan says there is less of chance of arguments or conflicts happening later when new situations arise.

Ad

Jordan also recommends parents stay on top of the digital landscape their child is in. Most devices include parental controls and Jordan recommends parents use them to not only monitor the time spent on devices but also the content. Parents can also use a variety of apps or resources like the Bark Facebook group to help navigate the digital landscape. Jordan says parents should be doing this at the beginning of when kids start using a device or app. She uses the analogy “when you buy a child a bike you don’t wait six months to give them a helmet.” Most importantly, Jordan wants parents to give themselves grace if they do not always know what do, because they are the first generation to parent in this new digital world.