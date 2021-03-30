How to spruce up your home with new floors for the spring

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As you’re spring cleaning your home, it may be time to spruce it up with a different look.

“Live in the D” host Tati Amare chatted with Tiffany Moore from 50 Floors about the easiest way to change up your home as the weather warms up: new flooring.

One way to freshen the look of a room is by changing the flooring, Moore said. This usually involves heading to a big box store and trying to think about what would look good in your home.

For those who find this challenging, 50 Floor has an option that brings an expert to your home with numerous floor samples to choose from. This will give you a chance to see what the flooring samples look like in your house’s natural light, instead of under the harsh fluorescent store lights.

50 Floor also takes care of moving the furniture for you. Just set your installation date and time, and the company will take care of the rest.

If you’re deciding on the best type of flooring, Moore suggested wood. She said any type of wood flooring is timeless and can really open up a room.

Ad

50 Floor is also offering “Live in the D” viewers a deal. To hear more about how you can change up the look of your house, watch the video, above.