Creative fun for the tiny spring breakers

With the kids on Spring Break, you may be like many families wondering what there is to do while staying home. We’ll one Ann Arbor workshop has projects the whole family can enjoy right from the comfort of their own home.

A & R Workshop Ann Arbor offers in-person and online classes for fun projects for everyone. The workshop even has something special for kids over spring break, DIY kits. The DIY kits are small but packed with lots of bright colors for painting wood projects. The kits can be ordered online and picked up curbside.

A & R Workshop also has lots of wood project options that let you put your creativity to work while using a hammer and nails. They offer lots of home décor items like a family sign that you can put together and paint.

The workshop also offers hand-knit blankets. This is a fun family project that will involve everyone working together to create a masterpiece. The good part about this blanket is it is easy to put together and will create an experience full of memories.

Watch the video for more information on A & R Workshop Ann Arbor.