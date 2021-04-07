Detroit Black Restaurant Week is back! Here are the details...

There’s a special event for foodies kicking off this weekend. It’s Detroit Black Restaurant Week, an event that showcases our community’s black-owned restaurants and this time around there are more restaurants than ever taking part.

Live In The D Host, Tati Amare spoke with the Event Founder, Kwaku Osei-Bonsu, and Lloyd Talley, the owner of East Eats.

The event will be happening twice this year, once this spring, and again in August. The spring-time event kicks off April 9th and runs through April 18th. It’s an opportunity for people to visit and try the many black-owned restaurants in and around the city of Detroit.

Talley explained that COVID-19 hit the restaurant industry hard, especially black-owned restaurants, so this is a way to help support these businesses. They took a break from it last year because of the pandemic and to open up their new place, East Eats, which features different pop-up chefs.

To make this restaurant week more COVID-friendly, try getting a take-out or carry-out order instead of dining in, or opt for a socially distanced outdoor dining experience.

This year they will have more restaurants participating than ever before. Here’s the list so far, but it keeps growing.

Baobab Fare

Burger Grille Detroit

Central Kitchen

City Wings

COOP

Delphine’s Jamaican

Detroit Pepper Company

Detroit Taco Bar

DUO Restaurant and Lounge

Durden’s Catering

Floods

Golden Wingz

Good Times on the Ave

Griot Music Lounge

Jamaican Pot (two locations)

Jed’s Detroit

Kai’s Loaded Bakery

Kola Restaurant and Lounge

Le Crepe (Royal Oak)

Soul of Detroit Restaurant

Spud Headz

Sweet Potato Sensations

The Block

The Kitchen by Que

The Pasta Bowl

Vicki’s BBQ

Yoshi Hibachi Grill

Yum Village

IVY Kitchen and Cocktail

For more information watch the video above.