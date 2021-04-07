Detroit Black Restaurant Week is back! Here are the details...

There’s a special event for foodies kicking off this weekend. It’s Detroit Black Restaurant Week, an event that showcases our community’s black-owned restaurants and this time around there are more restaurants than ever taking part.
Live In The D Host, Tati Amare spoke with the Event Founder, Kwaku Osei-Bonsu, and Lloyd Talley, the owner of East Eats.
The event will be happening twice this year, once this spring, and again in August. The spring-time event kicks off April 9th and runs through April 18th. It’s an opportunity for people to visit and try the many black-owned restaurants in and around the city of Detroit.
Talley explained that COVID-19 hit the restaurant industry hard, especially black-owned restaurants, so this is a way to help support these businesses. They took a break from it last year because of the pandemic and to open up their new place, East Eats, which features different pop-up chefs.
To make this restaurant week more COVID-friendly, try getting a take-out or carry-out order instead of dining in, or opt for a socially distanced outdoor dining experience.
This year they will have more restaurants participating than ever before. Here’s the list so far, but it keeps growing.
- Baobab Fare
- Burger Grille Detroit
- Central Kitchen
- City Wings
- COOP
- Delphine’s Jamaican
- Detroit Pepper Company
- Detroit Taco Bar
- DUO Restaurant and Lounge
- Durden’s Catering
- Floods
- Golden Wingz
- Good Times on the Ave
- Griot Music Lounge
- Jamaican Pot (two locations)
- Jed’s Detroit
- Kai’s Loaded Bakery
- Kola Restaurant and Lounge
- Le Crepe (Royal Oak)
- Soul of Detroit Restaurant
- Spud Headz
- Sweet Potato Sensations
- The Block
- The Kitchen by Que
- The Pasta Bowl
- Vicki’s BBQ
- Yoshi Hibachi Grill
- Yum Village
- IVY Kitchen and Cocktail
