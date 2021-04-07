Live In The D

Detroit Black Restaurant Week is back! Here are the details...

Try foods from around the world

Michelle Oliver
, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

There’s a special event for foodies kicking off this weekend. It’s Detroit Black Restaurant Week, an event that showcases our community’s black-owned restaurants and this time around there are more restaurants than ever taking part.

Live In The D Host, Tati Amare spoke with the Event Founder, Kwaku Osei-Bonsu, and Lloyd Talley, the owner of East Eats.

The event will be happening twice this year, once this spring, and again in August. The spring-time event kicks off April 9th and runs through April 18th. It’s an opportunity for people to visit and try the many black-owned restaurants in and around the city of Detroit.

Talley explained that COVID-19 hit the restaurant industry hard, especially black-owned restaurants, so this is a way to help support these businesses. They took a break from it last year because of the pandemic and to open up their new place, East Eats, which features different pop-up chefs.

To make this restaurant week more COVID-friendly, try getting a take-out or carry-out order instead of dining in, or opt for a socially distanced outdoor dining experience.

This year they will have more restaurants participating than ever before. Here’s the list so far, but it keeps growing.

  • Baobab Fare
  • Burger Grille Detroit
  • Central Kitchen
  • City Wings
  • COOP
  • Delphine’s Jamaican
  • Detroit Pepper Company
  • Detroit Taco Bar
  • DUO Restaurant and Lounge
  • Durden’s Catering
  • Floods
  • Golden Wingz
  • Good Times on the Ave
  • Griot Music Lounge
  • Jamaican Pot (two locations)
  • Jed’s Detroit
  • Kai’s Loaded Bakery
  • Kola Restaurant and Lounge
  • Le Crepe (Royal Oak)
  • Soul of Detroit Restaurant
  • Spud Headz
  • Sweet Potato Sensations
  • The Block
  • The Kitchen by Que
  • The Pasta Bowl
  • Vicki’s BBQ
  • Yoshi Hibachi Grill
  • Yum Village
  • IVY Kitchen and Cocktail

